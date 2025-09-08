We loved our favorite ‘Bama Barbie’s looks while watching her serve and win America’s heart on the hit show Love Island. Since leaving the villa, Olandria Carthen has been spotted several times, breaking the Internet, sporting one fashionable look after another.
The Love Island season 7 breakout star is known for her authenticity, country soul and unique fashion from her legendary Nyxolandria gloss combo to her rocking high heels walking across the sands of Fiji on the show.
Carthen, 27, won second place alongside Nic Vansteenberge on the dating series. She is a native of Alabama with a degree from Tuskegee.
If you’re like me and can’t get enough of her trendy yet sophisticated looks, we’ve compiled a list of some of her most stylish outfits from outside the villa.
Some of Olandria Carthen’s Most Stylish Looks was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Her look Attending the 2025 VMAsSource:Getty
Olandria Carthen attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025
(Source: Getty)
2. A Trip to the Big Apple
3. US Open 2025Source:Getty
Olandria Carthen attending the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2025.
(Source: Getty)
4. Another Gorgeous Look in the Big AppleSource:Getty
5. Stuntin’ In Teen Vogue
6. Looking Like a Bombshell For The Love Island Reunion
7. 2025 VMAs After PartySource:Getty
8. Nightlife in New YorkSource:Getty
9. Bold and Colorful in New YorkSource:Getty
10. Rare Beauty’s Rare Eau de Parfum Launch PartySource:Getty
-
-
