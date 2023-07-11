Unless you’ve been living under a rock, all that anyone can talk about right now is Keke Palmer and the drama that ensued after she went to see Diamond-selling R&B king Usher at his residency show currently taking over Las Vegas.

Refresh your memory below to peep the steam these two entertainers were cooking up on stage earlier this week:

RELATED: Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her

As innocent as their on-stage nature appeared to be, things unfortunately went sour for Keke at home before she could barely leave Park MGM when her baby daddy Darius Daulton now-infamously — dare we say it? — ‘shut-shamed’ her see-through dress via Twitter. After six days of controversy, he still shows no signs of deleting the scathing criticism, yet found a few spare minutes to clear pictures of her from his social media pages completely.

It’s unfortunate that drama is already plaguing the new parents, both experiencing parenthood for the first time at that, and we can only hope they work it out for love’s sake. Granted, we’re sure a lot of you out there are out for blood for the man now being mocked as “Keke’s BD,” but with young love comes mistakes and we’ll be rooting for these two.

As a small incentive on our behalf, we wanted to help our guy Darius remember that both Keke and Usher are entertainers; getting sexy on stage is part of the job! From suggestive serenading as you see in the viral clip above to more theatric stage performances that are dripping with sexual energy — literally in some cases! — it’s best to look at it all as purely entertainment. We put together a few examples to get the point across.

Take a look below at 10 of the sexist live musical performances we could think of — get a towel, just in case:

Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances was originally published on blackamericaweb.com