Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In Style At The Sundance Film Festival

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival kicked off last Thursday and trust…Black Hollywood flocked to the mountains of Park Slope, Utah to enjoy the newest crop of indie films.

From the dark comedy based on a series of viral tweets Zola to the weave satire horror Bad Hair to the Black romance drama Sylvie’s Love, there are plenty of films that were made by us, for us. That, and stars including Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, and Kelly Rowland to name a few were front and center, giving us their best snow bunny steez.

Take a look at how our faves kept it warm and trendy:

