Sexyy Red Catches Heat For Saying Philly is “Corny”

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Sexyy Red is faces some heat from fans after her recent performance in the city. Sexyy Red came out to Philadelphia to perform as the city celebrated Gillie Fest Saturday at the Franklin Music Hall.

RELATED: Celebs Across the Country Came Together for Gillie Fest 2023

A distraught Sexyy Red called the audience ‘corny’ after the crowed not singing along to several songs.

She performed her hit singles ‘pound town’ and ‘SkeeYee’ from her album ‘Hood Hottest Princess’ and even some songs from her debut album released in 2021.

Some folks may have not known the lyrics to her singles, as Sexyy Red apparently ‘struggled’ to get the crowd engaged as there were just a few fans singing along.

The mood in the room didn’t carry as much energy as anticipated with the event coming a short time after the tragic passing of Gillie da King’s song YNG Cheese. The room was more in a celebratory spirit, trying to uplift Gillie Da Kid in the wake of an untimely event.

Coach Trill, A social media & Digital Marketing Specialist, captured the moment live and gave us the entire breakdown of the night leading up to the moment she called the crowd corny.

Sexy Redd went on Twitter the next day and tweeted “IG be hating” but fans assumed she was still bitter from her Philly performance the night prior.

See what the fans are saying about Sexyy Red’s performance in Philly!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Move Over Vanessa Carlton, Sexyy Red “A Thousand Miles” Remix Has Us Shook

RELATED: Gillie Da Kings Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25