Sen. Tim Scott Claims Progressives Called Him “N Word” & Says America Isn’t Racist

Sen. Tim Scott is usually trotted out by the Republican Party as an example that America has shed its racist past due to him earning one of the top elected positions in the land. Scott, who is Black, claimed that progressives have called him names like “Uncle Tom” and the “N Word” but then goes on to say America isn’t a racist country.

President Joe Biden held his first address with the United States Congress, laying out a number of ambitious plans while also highlighting some of the challenges and triumphs made by his administration in the wake of COVID-19, civil unrest, police reform discussions, and economic upheaval that is still ongoing.

CNN uploaded the address to YouTube, which can be viewed below.

Thursday (April 29) marks the 100th day of President Biden’s time in the White House, and many of the moves he’s made since taking office in January have been examined at length with criticism coming from Republicans and many on the right along with a few of Biden’s fellow Democrats who too had some issues with some of his moves.

The Republican Party’s response came from Sen. Scott of South Carolina, a Black man who boldly declared in his rebuttal that, “America is not a racist country.”

In Scott’s estimation, Biden’s call for many measures that progressives and liberals believe in is splitting America apart. There was also the typical talk that the response to COVID-19 and the closing of schools robbed children and the working public of normalcy they’ve grown used to. But what was baffling is Scott claiming progressives have called him a racist slur, which no real progressive would ever do.

“I get called Uncle Tom” and the N-word — by ‘progressives’! By liberals! Just last week, a national newspaper suggested my family’s poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time,” Scott said.

Scott then leaned into his stance that America isn’t racist and said, “it’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination.”

He then goes into defending his side’s call for voting laws reform in some phantom attempt to stop cheating at the polls, a claim from the Republican Party that holds less and less merit over time as the evidence of voter fraud doesn’t add up to the belly-aching from conservatives and Republicans about voting.

“This is not about civil rights or our racial past. It’s about rigging elections in the future,” Scott fired off.

We don’t need to share any more of Sen. Scott’s speech to know that he’s selling the lie that progressives would call him a slur and that his party’s claims to right the imbalance of voting laws are about anything other than making a process that was largely error-free in the last major election despite all the tricks employed by former Blowhard-In-Chief, Donald Trump.

If you must, Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to see responses from all sides on Twitter.

