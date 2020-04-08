Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video]

Saudia Shuler owner of Country Cookin’ has once again went viral all over the internet. Now, do not get me wrong we LOVE us some Country Cookin’ but do ya’ll really put eggs in your baked mac n cheese? Saudia does!

Ms. Queen of North Philly did a video showing her secrets on making her mac n cheese and it included putting raw eggs on top of the macaroni. Check the full video out below.

