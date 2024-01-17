Samsung Is All In On Artificial Intelligence With Its New Galaxy S24 Series Smartphones

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Design Wise Nothing Much Has Changed

Samsung has unpacked the latest iteration of its Galaxy smartphone, the S24 Series, and confirmed the company is all in on Artificial Intelligence.

Like the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 , when Galaxy users feast their eyes on the new Galaxy S24 series and look at their current Galaxy S23 smartphones, they’re not going to see any massive design changes.

The Galaxy S24, for the most part, is a carbon copy of the previous model but does boast some subtle design upgrades.

As is the standard now with Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the S24 range comes in three models: the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

The Ultra remains the premium option, starting at $ 1,300; the S24+ costs $1,000, and the S24 will retail at $800. The specs for the S24 Ultra remain similar to the S23 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display.

The S24 and S24+ both have bigger and brighter screens than the previous iterations, with 6.2 and 6.7-inch displays that can now reach a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, an improvement from the S23 and S23+’s 1,750 nits.

The S24+ also now has 1440p resolution, up from 1080p.

The Ultra model is also sturdier thanks to being built using titanium, a first for the Ultra line of Galaxy phones. At the same time, the S24 and S24+ have aluminum frames with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 instead of Corning Gorilla Armor.

The cameras on the phone don’t change either. They have triple-camera setups, each consisting of a 50-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Under the hood, users will see the most significant changes in the Galaxy S24 series with its new chipset and software upgrades.

It’s All About Galaxy AI

The S24 and S24+ both use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the S24 Ultra uses a “customized” Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

With the new chipset, all the devices can take advantage of Galaxy AI, which was the highlight of today’s Unpacked event.

Like Google’s Pixel 8 smartphone, AI features allow for some insane built-in photo-editing tools, allowing you to easily move subjects around in photos.

A watermark in the lower left-hand corner symbolizes that the photo has been altered but can be easily cropped out. However, the picture’s metadata will still show it was edited using Galaxy AI.

HDR photos can be taken on third-party social apps like Instagram without using the primary camera app.

The Samsung Notes app on the phones can now transcribe your conversations; a new option will allow the phone to summarize the transcription automatically.

A new Live Translate feature allows for two-way and real-time call and text translations of phone calls.

Another feature called Circle to Search is a byproduct of Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google and will allow users to “circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on the screen to see helpful, high-quality search results – redefining how Galaxy users explore the world. “

Pricing and Color Details

Starting at $999.99 with 256GB and 512GB storage options for the S24+ and $799.99 with 128GB and 256GB storage options for the S24, both devices come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow; plus, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange only at Samsung.com.

Hit the gallery below for more photos of the new Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Is All In On Artificial Intelligence With Its New Galaxy S24 Series Smartphones was originally published on hiphopwired.com