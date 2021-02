We are sad to report that Philly rapper RunUp Rico has been reportedly shot and killed in Chester, PA. Following a crazy 2020 year of untimely deaths by Philadelphia rising stars, the year starts off with a big blow. Our condolences go out to RunUp Rico’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

