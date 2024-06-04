Everything You Might’ve Missed at Roots Picnic 2024

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Roots Picnic 2024 was one to remember. The annual picnic hosted at Fairmount park brough out over 50,000 people for a 2-day event filled with our favorite artists. This years headliners were Philly’s own Jill Scott, who serenaded the city Saturday night, and Lil Wayne and the Roots brought the picnic home on Sunday night.

Philadelphia brought out it’s power players as we seen performances from Kenya Vaun, Chioke, OT7 Quanny, Julian King, N3WYRKLA, and Jilly from Philly who brought out one of the city’s top spitters, Tierra Whack.

“Everybody is my friend, everybody on this lineup, like, I know everybody so it’s just like showing family love and support,” Whack said.

Support that is synonymous with the City, as people of all walks of life come to the park to see their favorite artists perform their favorite hits.

“We feel proud about it that we see everybody come out here from West Philly, South Philly, and all over to take part in it. It’s a Philadelphia tradition now and we are proud of that,” Shaun Durbin, a citizen of South Philly, told CBS.

Just completing its 16th year, founded by the legendary hip-hop group The Roots, the festival is so much more than a ‘picnic’. It’s become a staple celebration of art, music, and culture.

“It’s just a great energy, a real community vibe I’m just having a really good time. Super comfortable and everyone has been really positive and kind, it’s a really great atmosphere,” said Helen Powell, who lives in Wilmington, Delaware.

