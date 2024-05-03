You’re Invited! Join Us for the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase!

[CLICK HERE] To Get your FREE Tickets to the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase!
As we are weeks away from RNB Fest, 100.3 WRNB is partnering with REC Philly to look for the area’s top talent to open the show!
Join us on Friday May 10th, at Rec Philly as we enjoy live performances from Philly’s top five talents.
The Winner of the RNB Fest UP NEXT competition will receive:
Artist Promo on 100.3
Digital Interview on 100.3
1 year FREE Membership at REC Philly
Perform at RNB Fest 2024
Meeting with Major Label Rep
Meet the judges for the RNB Fest UP NEXT Showcase below!
1. Divine Martino – Operations & Program Directory, Radio One PhiladelphiaSource:R1
Your SheJay Divine Martino boasts 25+ years of entertaining as an On-Air personality. Her journey began as a rapper, catching her break in a radio contest hosted by Ludacris. Rediscovering her passion, Divine started in Charleston, SC, under the guidance of her mentor DJ Sean Dolby.
2. Will Toms – Co-Founder, REC PhillySource:Will Toms
William Tyrone Toms is a visionary entrepreneur, TED Speaker, and member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2021. Currently, Toms is the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of REC Philly. In addition to running a multi- million dollar company, he serves on the board of three non-profit organizations fighting structural inequality and food security in inner-city neighborhoods.
3. Carvin Haggins – Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter & ProducerSource:R1
Carvin G. Haggins (pronounced: Hay-Gins) is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer. He has worked and collaborated with notable artists in the music industry, including: Will Smith, Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michelle, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown to name a few. The multi-platinum songwriter has received 21 Grammy nominations and 10 ASCAP writer awards. Haggins is also Co-Founder of Karma Productions,
4. Julian King – Singer/SongwriterSource:R1
From Philadelphia to national recognition, King showcases his versatility as a vocalist, dancer, and pianist. His journey includes a Top 32 finish on NBC’s The Voice, an Emmy nomination for “All Boys Aren’t Blue”‘s theme song, and performances alongside icons like Mary J. Blige, Monica and John Legend.
