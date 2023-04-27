Rising Rapper MoneySign Suede Fatally Stabbed In Prison

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

MoneySign Suede, a young rising rapper from Huntington Park, Calif., lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed in a shower while in prison and succumbed to the wounds. On Twitter, fans of MoneySign Suede are saluting the rapper as they mourn the loss across social media.

MoneySign Suede, real name Jaime Brugada Valdez, was signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Valdez was housed at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad, Calif., which is where he was found dead inside a shower stall this past Tuesday.

A statement from CTF reads as follows:

At approximately 9:55 p.m. on April 25, correctional officers responded when Brugada was not accounted for in his cell after a regular institutional count. During a search he was found unresponsive in another area of the housing unit with injuries consistent with a homicide.

Staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and summoned emergency services to transport Brugada to an on-site medical facility for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:00 p.m.

Officials have limited movement at the institution to facilitate the investigation being conducted by the CTF Investigative Services Unit, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office and the Monterey County Coroner. The Office of the Inspector General was notified and the Monterey County Coroner will determine Brugada’s official cause of death.

MoneySign Suede released his album, Parkside Baby, last September. He also released a self-titled EP in early 2022 as well.

On Twitter, reactions to MoneySign Suede’s death continue to take place and we’ve got those reactions below.

He was 22.

