Thirst Trap Alert: Rihanna Modeling In Her Lingerie [Photos]

Rihanna decided to bless us with mid quarantine with some new flicks for the gram. Riri has linked up with Fenty to do a collab line on lingerie named ‘SavagexFenty‘ The line consists of some affordable sexy lingerie.

The bad girl Riri has been modeling in her SavagexFenty line and we all have to pick up our jaws from the ground for they have DROPPED! Of course, Rihanna is looking beautiful as ever in her lingerie line and here are some of our favorite photos from her recent photoshoot!

