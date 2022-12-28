Representation Matters: Notable Black Firsts In 2022

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Having a seat at the table is one of the most important catalysts for change. One must be represented in order to be heard.

In 2022, Black people all over the country broke down barriers to become Black firsts.

Black firsts are Black people who break down barriers in their specific fields to become the first Black person to ever achieve their relative goal.

Representation not only allows leaders who look like you to have a voice in the decisions that affect your life, but it also inspires a new generation to strive for goals they haven’t seen achieved in their communities.

“There is a lot of work to be done to make sure our leaders reflect the people they are supposed to represent,” said Kamala Harris when speaking about representation. “The more diverse a group of decision-makers is, the more informed the decision will be. Until we achieve full representation, we all should understand we are falling short of the ideals of our country.”

One of the most recent Black firsts was Karen Bass. In December, Bass was sworn in as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor by Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first Black woman to ever serve in that role. Bass is also the first woman to ever be elected mayor of Los Angeles.

Since Bass has been in office she has already begun to tackle L.A.’s homelessness crisis. She recently announced plans to move the city’s homeless from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new housing program that has already been launched.

“My emergency declaration will recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and to do so for good,” Bass said.

Although her task is daunting, Bass hopes to house over 17,000 homeless people in her first year.

Her passion for homelessness advocacy extends back to her early days with the Community Coalition. The former social worker helped push for converting motels into housing for the homeless in the 1990s

But Bass isn’t the only Black first in 2022 who is trying to make a lasting change in their community and nationwide.

Check out NewsOne’s exclusive list of notable Black firsts in 2022.

