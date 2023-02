WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Although a historic storm hit Los Angeles this weekend, that still didn’t stop the celebrities from giving us our fashion fix on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the annual awards show once again brought out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display this year because the girls did not come to play!

Some of our favorites in Black entertainment are on the scene for what is shaping up to be another epic celebration of our culture. From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Shannon Thorton and everyone in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com