Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 ‘MTV’ Video Music Awards

The 2023 MTV VMAs have arrived. And so have the celebrities on the red carpet. Donning metallic fabrics, sheer gowns, skin-showing frocks, and over-the-top tuxedos and suits, starlets have “dressed to impress” for the award-winning, music-filled night.
Are you ready for the style slay?
The 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards kicks off tonight, Sept. 12. Held in New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the event features performances by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Run D.M.C., Doja Cat, Future, Lil’ Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.
The ‘Black Barbie,’ Nicki Minaj also hosts the show for the second year.
The night’s awardees include Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award. SZA, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Beyoncé top the list of the night’s nominees.
As we await the results of the 2023 MTV VMAs, we can’t help but watch the looks as celebrities arrive on the “pink carpet.” Our favorite’s include Megan Thee Stallion’s sheer, body skimming dress and Cardi B’s metallic gown. Doja Cat’s mesh cut-out dress is also a moment. And Yung Miami’s glamorous body suit with fringe sleeves has everyone talking.
See more details from our top looks below.
1. Barbie TingsSource:Getty
Nicki Minaj reminds us who the original barbie is at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The award-winning femcee core a sheer Dolce and Gabbana dress partnered with a matching veil on her head.
2. Exagerrated Body SuitSource:Getty
Yung Miami wants the girlies to know she is a fashion slayer. Period. She attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in an over-the-top body suit paired with fringe and dramatic sleeves.
3. Pink Posh PrincessSource:Getty
Saweetie attends the MTV Music Video Awards in a pink gown by AREA. She pairs her pink sparkly dress with light purple claws. Her look is giving posh princess with a touch of edge.
4. Sheer BlissSource:Getty
5. Dapper In GreySource:Getty
A. J. Calloway attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a three-piece grey suit. We love the dapper low-cut vest paired with an open-collared white shirt.
6. “Web” WearSource:Getty
2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominee Doja Cat wears Monse on the red carpet. Her look is daring, edgy, and a little “Charlotte’s Web.”
7. Metallic MavenSource:Getty
“BONGOS” collab raptress Cardi B is playing no games on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Her custom Dilara Findikoglu metallic gown screams “it girl.” Look closely to see what appears to be hair clips across the garment.
8. Belted BraSource:Getty
Coco Jones makes us all want a belted bra in a two-piece Moschino dress on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet. The zipper and buckle detailing are everything – and so is her flat abs and banging body.
9. Purple RenaissanceSource:Getty
Ts Madison arrives at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a iridiscsent purple metallic gown. The dress is given ‘Renaissance’ with a mix of oil slick hues.
10. The Denim TrendSource:Getty
Chlöe Bailey rocks the denim trend to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Made by Roberto Cavali, the dress is strapess with a high, sexy slit.
11. Pink Halter DressSource:Getty
Sexyy Red attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a pink mini bodycon dress. The “Pound Down” artist pairs the look with chunky silver accessories.
12. Do you dare to go bare?Source:Getty
Tinashe attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a sheer dress that unapologetically shows off the artist’s figure.
13. Lace, Rhinestone, & Sheer FabricsSource:Getty
Tiffany Haddish looks great on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) carpet. As she arrives she rocks a sheer, lace and black applique dress by Jason Wu with a visible black body suit and halter neckline. We are loving this dark gown paired with hair short pixie platinum cut.
14. Silver Couples’ SlaySource:Getty
Couple Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons look cute and coordinated at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Angela is wearing a body skimming silver rhinestone gown with a high slit and detailed bralette. Yo Gotti matches his bae with a black bomber with silver and platinum accents.
15. Tangerine DreamSource:Getty
Kaliii attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a slinky orange dress with cut-out details. The bright color shows off the singer’s melanin skin and the low-cut front is giving us grown woman.
16. Laced UpSource:Getty
JT had the girls on display at the 2023 MTV Video Music Award. The rapper posed in a strapless Mirror Palais gown with lace-up detailing.