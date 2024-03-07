Red Carpet Rundown: See Looks We Loved From The 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards

It’s Women’s History Month, and in the music industry, that means it’s time for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Held since 2007, the event recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women in the music industry. According to Billboard, the organization highlights rising artists, creators, producers, and executives and features entertaining performances each year.
This year’s event was held at the YouTube Theater on March 6 in Inglewood, California. The ceremony attracted some of our favorite music giants and influencers, from TEMS, Ice Spice, and Victoria Monet to Muni Long, Amber Riley, and Justine Skye.
Tracee Ellis Ross talks about the importance of women in music.
Actress and fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the night’s festivities. Wearing a draped multicolored dress with sexy cut-outs and a wide neckline, she looked stunning.
“First of all, I love doing anything in celebration of women. That’s what tonight’s about, specifically women in music. I am here, and we are going to celebrate and be of service to that gorgeousness,” Tracee said on the red carpet during an interview with Billboard.
Before taking the stage, she continued, “One of the things that I think is key that we will talk about tonight is that there are so many different roles in music that make music happen: lawyering, touring, publishing, and making sure that young people know about those different jobs and are encouraged to move into those kinds of positions, too.”
See more of Tracee during the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 7 at 8pm ET on BillboardWomenInMusic.com.
The Category Was ‘Black’ at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
Several Black Hollywood starlets took away awards during the event, showing their integral roles in the industry. Black women are topping the charts everywhere we look with hit songs, crazy collabs, and beautiful ballads.
Three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monet won the music organization’s “Rising Star Award.” And Ice Spice was named “Hitmaker Of The Year.”
Nearly every celeb spotted on the Billboard red carpet wore black. The color was so popular that we searched event information for indications of a dark theme. (We didn’t find one.)
What we love about black pieces, however, is that they provide instant sophistication, sexiness, and luxury to any look. Below are (mostly) black celebrity looks from the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards.
Red Carpet Rundown: See Looks We Loved From The 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones wears Annakiki at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Her dress hugs every curve while showing her fit abs and beautiful melanin skin.
2. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day, aka Jessica Rabbit, ate up the girlies on the Billboard Women In Music Awards red carpet. We love her sexy black cut-out dress and bombshell red hair.
3. TEMSSource:Getty
In our eyes, Tems can do no wrong. She loves a good red carpet moment and knows how to slay! For the Billboard Women In Music Awards, the artist wore a sheer black long-sleeve lace dress with feather details. Her hair was styled like a crown in braids and Bantu knots.
4. Amber RileySource:Getty
Amber Riley gives boss vibes at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Get into her black suit with rhinestone details, plunging neckline, and wide pants.
5. GloRillaSource:Getty
GloRilla is serving body at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Wearing a romantic updo, the rapper wears a slinky black gown with a plunging neckline and draped details.
6. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long is sleek and sophisticated, arriving at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. She wears a long black leather trench-style jacket with matching pants, gloves, and a purse. Her hair is fierce in a blunt cut and middle part.
7. Justine SkyeSource:Getty
Justine Skye chose Justas Vonzodas x J Phoenix London for her red carpet look at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Her black gown included silver nipple rings and sexy waist cut-outs.
8. RapsodySource:Getty
Rapsody mixes casual chic with fabulous formal wearing a jeweled two-piece ensemble. Both pieces have an oversized fit and dramatic flair.
9. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice attended the 2024 Billboard Women In Music in a flirty black dress. With its bow details and mini-length skirt, Ice Spice’s outfit gives baby doll vibes.
10. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
Victoria Monét was one of the only Black celebrity starlets not wearing a dark color. Posing on the carpet, the “On My Mama” star wears a cream two-piece animal print formal grown with a wide waistband and long-sleeved shoulder shrug. Her fit is from Roberto Cavalli.