Recently Divorced Dr. Dre Allegedly Caught Creeping With Apryl Jones, Twitter Salutes Her

Well, that was fast. Dr. Dre isn’t letting his recent divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young, and a brain aneurysm scare stop him from moving on to someone new.
Twitter has been thrown into a tizzy after “Xplosive” (see what we did there?) photos of a masked Dr. Dre and a “mystery woman” leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles Wednesday (Feb.10) hit the web. It didn’t take long for Twitter detectives to decipher who the mystery woman was, and it’s none other than Omarion’s baby mama and his dirty macking B2K brother Lil Fizz’s ex Apryl Jones.
Dr. Dre with mystery woman amid divorce from Nicole Young https://t.co/TMhthw0IPu pic.twitter.com/vJIGFTKbDV
— Page Six (@PageSix) February 11, 2021
The Shaderoom is confirming that it is indeed Jones seen with Dre. Now, the two don’t necessarily have to be on a date and could have just been discussing music, but that is highly unlikely. Speaking exclusively with Madame Noire, Jones revealed that she is single and dating but did not disclose exactly who.
Per Madame Noire:
“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” she says. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating, and I’m open, and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different, and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy, and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”
Riiiggghhht.
Twitter has been giving Jones her props for scooping the 55-year-old near billionaire, putting her in elite company with Lori Harvey.
We don’t know if she’s quite there yet. Lori Harvey is a legend.
You can peep more reactions to Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones allegedly dating below.
Recently Divorced Dr. Dre Allegedly Caught Creeping With Apryl Jones, Twitter Salutes Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
This man is 55 and newly separated after 20+ years of marriage ...— A Pretty Big Deal 🎙 (@AishiaDeal) February 11, 2021
He ain’t settling down with Apryl or anybody else..
Matter of fact I’m sure he has a SEVERAL “Aprils” lol https://t.co/7nJ1TYVBFT
We definitely believe that.
2.
He fresh out the ICU and galavanting around with Apryl?! Hchkdkhxkhxkh https://t.co/j7ZHZww2NU— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) February 11, 2021
Gotta live life to the fullest becuase it’s definitely not guaranteed.
3.
Lori & Apryl neck to neck now, EA Sports Big 😂😩— authentic. (@yourmodelgirl) February 11, 2021
Word?
4.
The Apryl Jones tell all book is gonna be a best seller— CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) February 11, 2021
No lies detected in this tweet.
5.
Apryl and Lori definitely securing the bag— RAW (@naseemahh4) February 11, 2021
Facts!
6.
I'm convinced that Cali dudes walk around with a brown paper bag. Also, Apryl is not playing around...lol https://t.co/CwfqggzviF— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) February 11, 2021
LOL, this sounds about right.
7.
Ya nah Apryl went crazy w this pick!— gen🍀 (@genesis_burks) February 11, 2021
She snapped.
8.
Apryl from Chicago so I’m sure she’s a fighter. She’s good with Dre.— Nettie (@QueenNettieB) February 11, 2021
Tears!
9.
Apryl ain’t never down for too long. https://t.co/2j0YtBvmwB— I Don’t Make Remixes (@kaydotttttttttt) February 11, 2021
10.
Feel Lori is winning this round. We already know how it will end on Apryl's end. smh— OMGiGi (@nycgraham) February 11, 2021
Truuueeee.
11.
i just saw a photo of him and apryl jones out and about.— zeezee (@stutterjawnpod) February 11, 2021
apryl. jones.
fam. just five your wife half at this point cause sis is not one to keep things private and it's just gonna get worse. pic.twitter.com/lH6XIVRYIx