RECAP: Xscape, Lloyd at Dell Music Center

The Dell Music Center went grown and sexy for one of the last nights of their summer music series.
The night started with Philly’s own no question performing their hits ‘How you like it’ and If you really wanna go’. Frereway also did a guest set performing his hit ‘What We Do’
RNB Fest alumni Lloyd was next to hit the stage, entering the Dell from the GA gates so the crowd can touch, feel, and take a look at his new haircut!
Xscape ended the night slow and sensual, taking us back with their hits from the 90’s including ‘My Little Secret’, ‘Just Kickin’ It’.
Check out everything you might’ve missed at the Dell Music Center last night.
