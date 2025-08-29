RECAP: Xscape, Lloyd at Dell Music Center

The Dell Music Center went grown and sexy for one of the last nights of their summer music series.

The night started with Philly’s own no question performing their hits ‘How you like it’ and If you really wanna go’. Frereway also did a guest set performing his hit ‘What We Do’

RNB Fest alumni Lloyd was next to hit the stage, entering the Dell from the GA gates so the crowd can touch, feel, and take a look at his new haircut!

Xscape ended the night slow and sensual, taking us back with their hits from the 90’s including ‘My Little Secret’, ‘Just Kickin’ It’.

Check out everything you might’ve missed at the Dell Music Center last night.

1. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 2. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 3. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 4. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 5. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 6. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 7. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 8. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 9. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 10. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 11. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 12. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 13. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 14. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae 15. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 16. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 17. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 18. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 19. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 20. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 21. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 22. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 23. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 24. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 25. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 26. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 27. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 28. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 29. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 30. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 31. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:other Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 32. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae 33. Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae Source:Getty Dell Music Center Show 8-29: No Question, Lloyd, Xscpae lloyd,dell music center show 8-29: no question,xscpae