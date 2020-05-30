Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [Photos]

Philadelphia has come together to protest the unlawful killing of George Floyd. Many started at the Art Museum and made there way around the city. The day began with peaceful protest, by the end of the day, the people of Philadelphia went in rage against the police. Where many police cars were lit on fire, stores broken into, and fights broke out. Many may misinterpret the intent by the protestors rioting. Most protestors that were partaking in these actions would say it was to show the police they are sick and tired of the treatment they have been getting from them for decades.
Ex-Minneapolis Cop at the center of George Floyd’s death was finally arrested. This did not stop Philly from gathering together to show that this type of behavior will not be tolerable. Thousands of people came downtown, all walks of life, different races and different backgrounds. All for a purpose, justice for George Floyd and to stop this from ever happening again.
Minneapolis was the first to set it off the protests. Now Philadelphia stepped up for there voices to be heard.
There are already hundreds if not thousands of people down here at the Art Museum for today’s Philly protest. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/KM73MsvFf4— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) May 30, 2020
Protesters at City Hall Philly insist this will be a peaceful but loud protest before chanting. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/DgG7eeK2xp— Hadas Kuznits (@hadaskuznits) May 30, 2020
Philly black lives matter protest pic.twitter.com/7hcNeUj1Oh— Michael Whitney (@michaelwhitney) May 30, 2020
I’m so proud of every single one of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MZaFRnoner— GYASI (@gyasigetabag) May 30, 2020
Looks to be hundreds gathered at #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd peaceful protest today in #Philly. Crowd now leaving Art Museum steps to march down the parkway. pic.twitter.com/m76D1AdOCD— Emily Neil (@E_B_Neil) May 30, 2020
No Justice, No Peace #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/KLRB0lQRkL— I Tweet, Therefore I Am (@fromtonyc) May 30, 2020
I live near the location of the philly BLM protest and outside of my window there are 8 Trooper vehicles parked in a lot all gearing up. Stay safe Philly! #BlackLivesMatter @BLMPhilly pic.twitter.com/VGit0Jtr7s— Casey Darling (@okeydokephone) May 30, 2020
Couple thousand people marching to Join the BLM philly protest at the art steps. pic.twitter.com/aAcM3sriOH— ButtholeMachine (@buttholemachine) May 30, 2020
Philly protest starts soon pic.twitter.com/OqBhYsRAAl— GadflyGirl (@drsarasw) May 30, 2020
Inspirational scenes from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the Black Lives Matter protest has taken charge of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Not even a pandemic will stop the people from raising their voice against injustice and violence! pc @raniofcoochnahi pic.twitter.com/8e4K5IwaU4— Progressive India Collective (@ProgressiveIC) May 30, 2020
It’s actually quite calm amongst the protestors. #BlackLivesMatter #phillyprotest #Philly pic.twitter.com/B5kJNUKIde— Mary "DEFUND THE POLICE" Westbrook (@mjwestbrook10) May 30, 2020
We still stand #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/0fVLXJYP48— Edwin Velasco (@ev3lasco) May 30, 2020
Sixers forward Tobias Harris among those marching and protesting in Philadelphia today in honor of George Floyd— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) May 30, 2020
Harris also has Sixers teammate Mike Scott on FaceTime
📸 via @tobias31 @6abc #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/GN8e36fZkM
#GeorgeFloydProtests: Peaceful protest underway at City Hall.— Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) May 30, 2020
Organizers say the crowd will kneel for a 9 minute moment of silence “for how long George Floyd was forced to suffer” @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/DfVDELFxED
Beautiful thing! In my old hood of Philly, they burned and are pulling down the statue of racist mayor Frank Rizzo. My friends and I had several run ins with cops under him! Good riddance! #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/Um990LiSTl— Eric V. Clark 🌊🌊🌊 (@eclark1st) May 30, 2020
Philly turned into Gotham, Batman pulled up to the scene.#GeorgeFloydProtests— Jameson (@OnlyFans____) May 31, 2020
https://t.co/Q8df971eAD
white protesters in philly using their white privilege THE RIGHT WAY by standing in front and protecting after a cop put his hands on someone pic.twitter.com/nQBFfcYog3— caca (@cloudeeuhh) May 31, 2020
White guy with hammer breaking windows at city hall in Philly. pic.twitter.com/ldoVDfzJoV— Donna McMahon 🌱🛹☘️ (@Oooooo_Donna) May 30, 2020
scenes from philly this afternoon pic.twitter.com/CO1qhLnh1R— LIL B CRAIG (@bridgetncraig) May 30, 2020
Philly protests today. Shot by me. pic.twitter.com/Z5legYhS8j— Make Wonders (@MakeWondersWW) May 31, 2020
#LIVE #Philadelphia #GeorgeFloyd Solidarity Protests Against #Police Killings https://t.co/L4MgoJYUW6— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 31, 2020
I don’t know who took this picture in Philly today, but it’s really intense pic.twitter.com/2KSoYcrDZy— Car🅱️on Tax Collector (@gl0balism) May 31, 2020
‘THIS IS A DISASTER’: A Philadelphia man in attendance at today’s protest shares his thought’s on the violent turn with @MarcusFOX29— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 30, 2020
LATEST: https://t.co/tXOiYNcpDr pic.twitter.com/14uouXDikw
More #phillyprotest footage. Notice the tall cop towards the front punch the protester in the white shirt for no damn reason. These cops are instigating the violence, not the protesters. Don’t let them twist the narrative. #philly #riots2020 #BLM pic.twitter.com/b5jfyV7Fvv— jos (@trader__jos) May 30, 2020
The real thugs that were destroying downtown Philly today! pic.twitter.com/68qLCoJXFc— Honey🍯✨ (@NettA_Ty) May 31, 2020
This is exactly what I just shared about what was happening in Philly. These white people dont get it or don’t care! pic.twitter.com/JgyI3KMlvw— Salaah Muhammad (@Salaahscorner) May 31, 2020