During August, we’re keeping the spotlight on Black Business Month as we celebrate the culture, the flavor, and the excellence by showcasing some of the South’s Black-owned restaurants you have to try before you die. We started in Houston, went to Dallas, and now we’re taking this food tour to its next stop. From beautifully crafted sweets to soul food classics like fried chicken and mac & cheese, welcome to Raleigh, NC, where tradition meets innovation, and every plate comes with heart.

TRENDING: Houston Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

TRENDING: Dallas Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

Raleigh Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Nana Morrison’s soul food You know, we all love to eat, says Melissa Wade in the water at the light 103.9, she calls it breaking bread together. She says her favorite black owned restaurant in Raleigh, NC, is a place called Nana Morrison’s soul food. Does she need to say more? They specialize in everything soul food. “Talk about seasoned well.” What to Order: Southern Fried Chicken Plate Crispy, golden fried chicken served with two soulful sides. A true taste of home-cooked comfort. Collard Greens & Smoked Turkey Slow-simmered greens with tender smoked turkey. Savory, flavorful, and made with love. Baked Mac & Cheese Rich, creamy, and baked until golden on top. A soul food staple that melts in your mouth. Sweet Potato Pie Smooth, spiced filling in a flaky crust. The perfect sweet ending to any meal. Fried Fish Plate Related Stories 10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on VH1 or MTV Before School

Atlanta Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

Howard University Tops LinkedIn’s 2025 HBCU Rankings Golden, seasoned fish fried to perfection and served with hushpuppies and two soulful sides. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Every dish at Nana Morrison’s Soul Food is seasoned to perfection and made with love, bringing the true taste of Southern comfort to your plate. From crispy fried chicken to savory greens and indulgent desserts, every bite is a reminder of why soul food is so special. If you’re in Raleigh and craving food that hits both the heart and the taste buds, Nana Morrison’s is a must-visit.

2. Kandy Apples by Kay Meet Royal Tea from K97.5, sharing her favorite black owned restaurant in Raleigh. She’s one of those people who enjoys candy apples all year round. She doesn’t wait for the State Fair; when she wants it, she goes to get it thanks to Kandy Apples by Kay, in Raleigh, NC. Royal says they have some of the best candy apples and some of the best candy fruit. But her favorite is the classic red candy apple. Which she just had about two days ago. If you’re trying to cheat your diet or want a sweet treat, Kandy Apples by Kay is a must-try when you’re in Raleigh, NC. What to Order: Classic Red Kandy Apple Crisp apple coated in a glossy red candy shell. A timeless favorite that never goes out of style. Caramel Crunch Apple Fresh apple dipped in buttery caramel, then rolled in crunchy nuts or candy bits. Sweet, chewy, and satisfying. Cookies & Cream Apple Apple dipped in creamy coating and topped with crushed cookies—a fun twist on a classic dessert. Related Stories 10 Iconic Music Videos You Definitely Saw on VH1 or MTV Before School

Atlanta Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

Howard University Tops LinkedIn’s 2025 HBCU Rankings Whether you’re looking for a treat or a fun, creative twist on a classic, Kandy Apples by Kay has something for everyone. Each bite is a perfect mix of sweet, crunchy, and satisfying. Stop by and treat yourself!