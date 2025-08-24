Listen Live
Raja Jackson, Son of MMA Legend, Rampage Jackson, Brutally Assaults Pro Wrestler During Live Event

Published on August 24, 2025

Rampage Jackson's Son, Raja Jackson, Assaults Pro Wrestler

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty / Rampage Jackson

Former UFC Lightweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson quickly addressed a violent and disturbing incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, during a pro wrestling event.

*Trigger warning: this story discusses a violent incident and contains violent imagery.*

Social media is still in shock after a video of Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, brutally beating up professional wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, during an independent wrestling event in California on Saturday.

The extremely violent incident was captured on the live stream service Kick. In the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Jackson can be seen charging into the ring and hoisting Smith over his shoulders before violently slamming him down, rendering him unconscious.

Jackson then hops on top of Smith and begins punching him in the head more than 20 times until other wrestlers hop in the ring to pull him off Smith’s seemingly lifeless body.

According to Sean Ross Rapp of the website Fightful, the spot between Jackson and Smith was planned, but the legitimate punches and Smith being unconcious was not expected. The in-ring incident stemmed from an incident between Jackson and Stu that took place earlier in the day.

Rapp also reported that Stu was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Rampage Jackson Says His Son Had No Business Being Involved Doing Anything Physical Due To A Concussion

Rampage Jackson quickly addressed the incident on his official X account, claiming Smith was “awake and stable,” though the wrestler’s health status was not confirmed. He described the incident as a “work that went wrong,” stating that his son “had no business involved in an event like this.”

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” the former UFC champion wrote. “He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith.”

Like his father, Raja Jackson, 25, is also a professional MMA fighter, hitting the ground running with a 4-0 record on the sport’s amateur scene before jumping into the pros in 2023, losing his debut against Steve Collins at United Fight League 3.

Following his actions, Jackson was banned from Kick.

Social media is still in shock after watching the footage. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

 

Raja Jackson, Son of MMA Legend, Rampage Jackson, Brutally Assaults Pro Wrestler During Live Event  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

