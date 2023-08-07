RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop turns 50 this month, which means there will be dozens of ceremonies celebrating the music genre that surpassed expectations. To quote Biggie, “You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.” This weekend, hip-hop heavy hitters like Queen Latifah, Eve, Method Man, Ludacris, and other rap pioneers assembled for LL Cool J’s annual Rock The Bells festival in the heart of Queens, NY.

As one of the concert’s headliners, Queen Latifah put on a show and shared the stage with equally empowering femcees like MC Lyte, Yo Yo, Monie Love, Rhapsody, and Remy Ma, who made a surprise appearance during the Queen’s performance of U.N.I.T.Y.

The Queen brought her signature regal fashion to the stage, rocking a long blonde ponytail and Q-branded varsity button-up. At one point during her seat, she gave us a wardrobe change and added a layered camouflage jacket on top of her look and adorned it with a Kufi hat.

Queen Latifah’s Fashion Reigned Supreme At Rock The Bells was originally published on hellobeautiful.com