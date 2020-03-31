Quarantine Qutie: Ari Lennox Showin’ Off Some Leg In A Sexy Robe [Photos]

Our Quarantine Qutie of the day is Ari Lennox! Ms. Shea Butter Baby was showing off some leg during her social distancing.

Our favorite Aries just celebrated her birthday on March 26th where she turned 29 years young. I thought birthdays you receive gifts? Not on Ari’s birthday! She gave us all a nice surprise putting out a remix EP to ‘Shea Butter Baby‘ Where she gave her fans some remixes to the songs that made us fall in love with her. Ari also added some artists like Doja Cat & Smino on the project.

