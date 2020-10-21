Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice: 7 Pumpkin-Inspired Items You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pumpkin spice is one of those things you either love or hate. If you’re like me, and you stan the return of the fall season for it, then this article is definitely for you.
Pumpkin spice is generally made up of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice, and used to enhance the flavor of pumpkin-based recipes. Sources say pumpkin was a common ingredient in Native American recipes, but the spice dates back to a British recipe in the 1600s, and McCormick made it mainstream when they turned it into a seasoning for sale in the 1950s.
Exploring all things warm, fuzzy, and pumpkin-spicy, here’s a look at 7 pumpkin-inspired items you probably didn’t know you needed.
Let us know what your favorite pumpkin-inspired items are in the comments below!
1. Pumpkin Peanut Butter
Saratoga Peanut Butter Company not only produces tasty gluten-free peanut butter that doesn’t include added sugar or preservatives, but they have a Pumpkin Pandemonium flavor!
2. Patron Pumpkin Pie MartiniSource:M Booth PR Agency
As if martini’s couldn’t get any better, Patron has a special recipe for a pumpkin pie flavor one that’s pretty easy to make at home using:
- 1.5oz of Patrón Añejo tequila
- 2oz orange juice
- 1.5oz pumpkin purée
- 1oz lemon juice
- 1oz honey pumpkin spice syrup
- pumpkin spice blend for garnish
- orange twist for garnish
The good people over at Patron recommend combining all of the ingredients for the pumpkin pie martini in a cocktail shaker (minus the garnish). Shake, then strain the cocktail into a martini glass. Dust with the pumpkin pie spice blend, garnish with an orange twist, then serve.
For the honey pumpkin spice syrup:
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup honey
- 2 tsps pumpkin pie spice blend
In a small pot, whisk together all of the pumpkin spice ingredients. Over high heat, bring the mixture to a boil. Once at a boil, turn off the heat and allow the syrup to completely cool.
3. Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies
I stumbled upon these Archer Farms Pumpkin Cheesecake, creme-filled crispy sandwich cookies in Target, and it was a win. #ThatIsAll.
4. Pumpkin Spice Creamer
If you know, you know: Califa Farms’ Pumpkin Spice Creamer is perfect for the at-home coffee blend when Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks is not an option. The coconut and almond milk creamer is made with real pumpkin puree and spices and doesn’t include any hydrogenated oils or artificial colors.
5. Frosted Mini Wheats – Pumpkin Spice
Kellogg’s limited edition Frosted Mini Wheats Pumpkin Spice is the perfect boost of flavor with every bite in the morning. It’s healthy, family friendly, and can be eaten with or without milk.
6. Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Voluspa has a mini jar candle made up of hand-poured coconut wax with the scent of a spice latte. When you don’t feel like consuming pumpkin, but you’re a fan of its aroma, light this up!
7. Pumpkin Spice Latte Nail Kit
Olive & June bring pumpkin spice to life in a Pumpkin Spice Latte Kit that includes four shades of nail polish and a glossy top coat. Nails to match the fall-favorite coffee drink? I’m here for it!