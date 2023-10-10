Posted on the Carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards | Exclusive Interviews [WATCH]

What has to happen before any amazing show? The pregame!

Posted on the Corner host, Incognito, hit the BET Hip Hop Awards green carpet for exclusive pre-show interviews with your favorite celebrities. From old school to new school, the genre’s most influential figures showed up and out.

The night included performances from artists like Bun B, Da Brat, Glorilla, Kid Capri, Scar Lip and more. Not only was hip hop’s 50th anniversary celebrated, but “special tributes for I Am Hip Hop honoree Marley Marl and Rock the Bells honorees Swizz Beatz and Timbaland” took place as well.

The awards show, hosted by Fat Joe, airs October 10th at 9pm EST/8pm CT on BET. Taping took place on October 3rd at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keep scrolling for Posted on the Corner interviews!



