Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadi, See The Pictures

Congratulations to Real Housewife of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams who according to People Magazine just tied the knot twice with Simon Guobadia in a lavish Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony.

The ceremony was Friday, November 25th at the Four Seasons Hotel with 250 friends and family in attendance. The bride wore three dresses including a red gown by Lakimmy customary for an Edo bride. Guest were asked to traditional and or formal Nigerian clothing in purple and teal.

The Nigerian ceremony was the first of two weddings. The second ceremony was a traditional American ceremony held on Saturday, November 26th at a Methodist church.

Williams told People Magazine in an exclusive interview, “I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Williams told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

The bride’s three-year-old daughter Pilar was the flower girl along with Guobadia’s children who also had prominent roles in the ceremony. Some of the many celebrities in attendance were our very own Rickey Smiley, ATL Housewive alums Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, current ATL Housewife Drew Sidora, Monyetta Shaw, and many more.

Porsha changed into another gown designed by Albina Dyla at the reception held at the St. Regis Atlanta where guest were surprised with a performance from Dru Hill for the couple’s first dance. Williams changed two more times before the end of the night.

The couple plan to honeymoon in a surprise location planned by the groom.

See some of the beautiful pictures from both of their wedding ceremonies below

