Plies Shows Extreme Interest in Britney Spears Panties

Plies has always been known for his opinionated nature on a variety of topics. Thursday morning, The ‘Bust it Baby’ Rapper wanted to uncover mystery behind his latest concern. Plies took a liking to Britney Spears videos of her dancing in her underwear. His latest infatuation took him took twitter to pop the question.
Who Make Them Little Drawers Brittney Spears Be Having On????
— Plies (@plies) July 27, 2023
🤣🤣Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!! Look How She Wear’em They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis Sh*t!!!🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/Sjvq9eLIcG
— Plies (@plies) July 27, 2023
Check out what social media is saying about Plies fascination for Britney Spears underwear!
