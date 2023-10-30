Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

PHOTOS: What You Missed At Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Published on October 30, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Source: @airiel_sharice / R1 Digital


 

Radio One Baltimore hosted our Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch and we had a great time celebrating our warriors across the Baltimore region.

A number of women, including those from their villages, shared their testimonies, words of encouragement, laughs and cries, and resources.

As we wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness Month, check out the photos below from our brunch, you may see someone you know!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post PHOTOS: What You Missed At Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch appeared first on 92 Q.

PHOTOS: What You Missed At Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

2. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

3. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

4. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

5. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

6. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

7. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

8. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

9. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

10. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

11. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

12. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

13. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

14. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

15. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

16. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

17. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

18. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

19. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

20. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

21. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

22. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

23. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

24. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

25. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

26. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

27. Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Radio One Baltimore's 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Source:R1 Digital

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close