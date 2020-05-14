Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby #3 together. Cee has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud! The couple has been spending some quality time together during quarantine and Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day, “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the Perfect Match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & @Ciara.

While we for them to meet their little bundle of joy here are some pictures of Ciara showing off that baby bump!

PHOTOS: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump was originally published on rnbphilly.com