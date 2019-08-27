PHOTOS: Back-2-School Drive at the School of The Future

Thank you to the School District of Philadelphia, all the wonderful sponsors and volunteers at the School of the Future for our Back-2-School drive! Hundreds of school supplies, haircuts, and information were given out, with music and games for the kids! Check out some of our favorite moments from the event!

