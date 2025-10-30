Listen Live

Breaking News

Judges Orders White House To Fund SNAP
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Published on October 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween 2025

Source: General / Radio One

Halloween has evolved from a kids’ holiday into a full-blown cultural event for adults who love any excuse to dress up and show out.

ENTER TO WIN: $250 PLUS Tickets to the 85 South Show!

Every October, people go all out: Crafting elaborate costumes, attending themed parties, and turning the weekend into a showcase of creativity. From spooky to funny to downright glamorous, Halloween has become one of the most anticipated times of the year for self-expression and celebration, with parties filling up calendars weeks in advance.

Social media has only amplified the excitement, turning Halloween into a digital runway of costumes and moments. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X have transformed costume reveals into viral events, with people competing for likes and shares as much as candy. The ability to instantly share photos and videos has made Halloween fashion more inventive and influential than ever.. blurring the line between trick-or-treat and red carpet.

Scroll below and check out some sexy Halloween costumes we love.

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Tag Team

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
102 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close