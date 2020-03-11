Philly I got US! This Coronavirus might be drawn on these other cities but their not Philly Strong! The deadly virus has been spreading worldwide in a RAPID pace. For those who do not know, “Coronaviruses are a family of viruses known for containing strains that cause potentially deadly diseases in mammals and birds”. Many theories have came out on how to combat this terrible disease but we got the official way to prevent this Coronavirus from getting any of our fellow Philadelphians. Without further adieu, here is a list of steps anyone from Philly should follow during this crisis. Your welcome in advance!

Related: Megg Thee Stallion: No More Driving The Boat During The Coronavirus! [Video]

Philly Survival 101: Coronavirus was originally published on 1039hiphop.com