Philly Reacts To Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert Getting Knocked Out

Philadelphia Eagles young star Tight End, Dallas Goedert got in some trouble in some trouble this past weekend in South Dakota.
In the middle of his dinner with his family a fight broke out and from the video, it looked like Goedert got knocked out CLEAN. Suspect was charged with simple assault in the sucker-punching of Dallas Goedert. Philly rides for Philly all day..they also throw snowballs at Santa Claus but that just shows you they’re also hard critics.
Here are some of the reactions from Goederts, teammates and Eagles fans when the news broke (no pun).
Ridiculous. Let me know the time & place. I got you @goedert33. https://t.co/nlM5upWKIF— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) June 21, 2020
Yeah, lucky I wasn’t there. Would have been some problems deadass.— Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) June 20, 2020
Swear to Everything I’d be in jail right now— rasul (@rd32_era) June 21, 2020
Eagles Twitter getting ready to find who hurt Dallas Goedert pic.twitter.com/TpyUHhI7LP— Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) June 21, 2020
to the man who sucker punched dallas goedert, you are a dead man walking. https://t.co/vPX9VwoRAB pic.twitter.com/0uA9wPKhGs— carter (@jtfakemuto) June 20, 2020
Dallas Goedert talking to the Eagle’s offensive line after this last weekend pic.twitter.com/Jg45edxvLF— Pros and Joes (@ProsAndJoesPod) June 22, 2020
I wanna know why that man punched Dallas Goedert— i’m speaking (@AirJhourdi) June 22, 2020
Eagles fans to the guy that punched Dallas Goedert pic.twitter.com/VbI02AeAz5— Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) June 22, 2020
My winners and Losers of the weekend— Jon Reed (@Jon__Reed) June 22, 2020
Winners
3) Guy Fieri
2) The Undertaker
1) Webb Simpson
Losers
3) Rotten Tomatoes
2) Dallas Goedert
1) Chip Kelly
Best Player: Carson Wentz— AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) June 22, 2020
Worst player: Andre Dillard
Most Slept on: Dallas Goedert (no pun intended)
Breakout player: TJ Edwards
Your favorite player: Miles Sanders https://t.co/WOAO6nDpLd
11.
Guy who punched Dallas Goedert also starred in children of the corn— Joe Erdman (@joee_strength) June 22, 2020
Feel old yet? https://t.co/cnEOBB1HLB pic.twitter.com/yGNmADKrmZ
Dallas Goedert you are a TE, 6"6 , 256, I really hope the guy arrested was Brock Lesnar kind of time or you are soft as paper dude pic.twitter.com/x9LE0xn5dt— Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) June 22, 2020
Reports say a Florida man has been charged with simple assault following the Dallas Goedert incident— Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever3) June 22, 2020
JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED ✊ pic.twitter.com/FTZedI0CKm
I wanna see the dude that hospitalized Dallas Goedert with a sucker punch, and then I want to see the size of the contract The #DallasCowboys give him 😂— GingerBeard Man (@DokGingerBeard) June 22, 2020
Who in the world sucker punched Dallas Goedert?!? Ain't he like 6'6?!? 😂— Mercedez (@MercedezUAZ2) June 22, 2020
I’m scared of the man that can knock Dallas goedert unconscious in one punch— 🙅🏻♂️⛷ski-maxey💧(18-10)1Seed🔥😤💯 (@BJlac83) June 22, 2020
Dallas goedert really got put clean to SLEEP 😭😭😭— OUTCHEA (@chillinouthere) June 22, 2020
whoever knocked out dallas goedert lucky he dont live in philly cus if they see his he gonna die 💀— El Señior to tha mosHigh (@joSescrabshack) June 22, 2020
Whoever sucker punched Dallas goedert is the absolute scum of the earth... what a pos move— Andrew Chance (@chanceydg) June 22, 2020