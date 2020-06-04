CLOSE
Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

Posted 15 hours ago

The city of Philadelphia has been on a looting rampage. First, it was Target on City Line Ave that got looted and Philly Twitter apparently saw this coming from a mile away.  Following Target was Shoprite on 52nd and Parkside where they left the supermarket completely empty.

Now the looters have broken into a Rent-A-Center and cleared the store..Well, almost everything except the Dallas Cowboys sofa.

Check the video out below

View this post on Instagram

#phillylooting

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

