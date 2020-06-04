Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]

The city of Philadelphia has been on a looting rampage. First, it was Target on City Line Ave that got looted and Philly Twitter apparently saw this coming from a mile away. Following Target was Shoprite on 52nd and Parkside where they left the supermarket completely empty.
Now the looters have broken into a Rent-A-Center and cleared the store..Well, almost everything except the Dallas Cowboys sofa.
Check the video out below
