Have you been hearing fireworks go off every night in Philly? If so, you are not alone and everyone in the city is TIRED of it! The reasoning behind the fireworks is unknown (maybe an early fourth of July celebration?). Many others speculate that they’re not fireworks and something fishy is happening under our noses.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9
As Philly ran to Twitter to talk about this ongoing issue every night they realized it is not just happening in Philly but other states like LA have been experiencing it too. Well, whatever it is we need the sound to go away so we can sleep in peace!
For the past few months, everyone has been wondering who is behind the fireworks going off every night. We might’ve found an answer, check out the proof below.
RELATED: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With
RELATED: Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video]
RELATED: Philly Protest Takes Place On The Highway And Explosions By Night [Photos]
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go
Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
3.
Is every city shooting off fireworks everyday and night or is it just Philly?— karly (@wizzkarlifa) June 15, 2020
4.
Don’t know what it is with Philly and fireworks.— Bootcut Kenny 🥴👖🥾 (@_RyanFoxx) June 15, 2020
I still have trauma from one going off by the kitchen window in back of house... They were letting them off in the front. 😖🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/v4dAXzKwOp
5.
Yo philly be like 1am time for fireworks— Counselot Abner Esquire (@Abnerjustine1) June 15, 2020
6.
I’ve seen people complain about fireworks every night here in Philly as well as in NY, Newark and Chicago...wtf is going on? 😂— D'Vine (@theyoungSavage_) June 15, 2020
7.
You In philly right? All these damn fireworks driving me crazy omg— Yumeko Jabami (@mini_melanin) June 15, 2020
8.
How does North Philly still have fireworks?— erica.gabrielle. (@PrincessLadyE) June 15, 2020
9.
I'm suspicious of these loud ass "fireworks" every single night when it appears that people in LA and Philly and elsewhere are experiencing the same thing....loud pops and bangs with no actual fireworks in the sky??— Erica Cardwell (@EricaCardwell) June 15, 2020
10.
So the fireworks EVERY night is actually a nation wide problem? Lmaooo I thought it was just Philly— Naa💫 (@rhinney_dee) June 15, 2020
11.
The fireworks in Philly every night are absolutely ridiculous— Katrina Terry (@trinaterry) June 15, 2020
12.
ok philly, i’m tired of these fireworks every damn night— Ty (@tyller_alexa) June 15, 2020
13.
Can somebody please explain to me the purpose of fireworks EVERY night in west Philly 😐— FATIMA💋 (@__teemah) June 15, 2020
14.
Every night in Philly celebrating life with fireworks 💥 pic.twitter.com/6RNque2XhI— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) June 15, 2020
15.
Ok I thought living in the south was extra w the fireworks but west Philly....y’all are different— anarchy please (@aguaamazigh) June 15, 2020
16.
17.
Alright Philly that’s enough with the fireworks— EmilyAnne McDermott (@imemilymcd) June 15, 2020
18.
Is those fireworks or bombs? #Philly— Taije (@taije_aiyannah) June 15, 2020
19.
PHILLY: WHY ARE WE SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS? pic.twitter.com/WxKKnz7DbS— Gabby Richards (@RealGabbyR) June 15, 2020
20.
Is there a holiday that has been going on for about a week and a half that i am unaware of that requires fireworks every night?? pic.twitter.com/Rtize6ce2n— Ezra🇳🇬 (@PhillyBeardBul) June 15, 2020
21.
It’s philly if you don’t want to hear fireworks and dirt bikes in the summer time go back to where you come from 😂— Rah... (@rahxray_) June 15, 2020
22.
They need to stop selling fireworks in philly cause wtf— Vale 🦋 (@__vlg__) June 15, 2020
23.
24.
mannnnnn can philly chill w the fireworks for like ONE NIGHT???? Christ— nicole (@nic__024) June 16, 2020
25.
26.
niggas in philly act like it’s their fucking job to shoot these fireworks every night ... they do this shit like it’s clock work— Tatiana Tiaz (@tatianatiaz) June 16, 2020
27.
28.
There’s been nightly explosions (mostly fireworks, some ATM break ins) in Philly going on 3 weeks now?— Dave Murray (@DMurray711) June 16, 2020
29.
did man man just touch down? did somebody get engaged or doing late night prom send offs? like damn philly, y’all burning me out with the fireworks every night yo 😭😒— itGIRL🦋 (@asabree_) June 16, 2020
30.
These fire works in Philly every night is getting out of control.. like y’all really looted all the fireworks smh— Burna boy wifey (@Fashionista_PYT) June 16, 2020
31.
Why did people steal all the damn fireworks in philly. Every night sound like a war zone smh— B (@1brian_) June 16, 2020
32.
Really ready to kill everyone in Philly with fireworks 😒— Snow⛄️ (@Share_n_Kare) June 16, 2020
33.
Hey, can we knock it off with the freelance fireworks shows already? I'm trying to get some f*cking sleep.— West Philly Turkey (@WPhillyTurkey) June 16, 2020
34.
35.
It’s been fireworks nonstop the past two weeks in philly lol— Dan (@daniel_briglia) June 16, 2020
36.
Yo Philly y’all been using fireworks so much that we are going to run out of them before Juneteenth and 4th of July— Chris Slater🥢🔥 📈 (@Clutch_Slater) June 16, 2020
37.
I wonder, is this a nationwide phenomenon? Tons of fireworks going off in philly compared to last year too. Are people just bored at home b/c of quarantine?— late era Howard Hughes (@phillypostmastr) June 16, 2020