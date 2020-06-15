Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

Have you been hearing fireworks go off every night in Philly? If so, you are not alone and everyone in the city is TIRED of it! The reasoning behind the fireworks is unknown (maybe an early fourth of July celebration?). Many others speculate that they’re not fireworks and something fishy is happening under our noses.

As Philly ran to Twitter to talk about this ongoing issue every night they realized it is not just happening in Philly but other states like LA have been experiencing it too. Well, whatever it is we need the sound to go away so we can sleep in peace!

For the past few months, everyone has been wondering who is behind the fireworks going off every night. We might’ve found an answer, check out the proof below.

