Rally For George Floyd: Philly Comes Together For Justice [Photos]

Philadelphia has came together to peacefully protest the unlawful killing of George Floyd. Many started at the Art Museum and made there way around the city. Peacefully demonstrating that we can come together for a purpose.

Ex-Minneapolis Cop at the center of George Floyd’s death was finally arrested. This did not stop Philly from gathering together to show that this type of behavior will not be tolerable. Thousands of people came downtown, all walks of life, different races and different backgrounds. All for a purpose, justice for George Floyd and to stop this from ever happening again.

Minneapolis was the first to set it off the protests. Now Philadelphia stepped up for there voices to be heard.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Look at the photos below from the Philly protests

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go