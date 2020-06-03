15 Philly Celebs We Would Love To See Replace The Frank Rizzo Statue

For many years Philadelphia had a statue that represented years of hate, violence, and racism. Former Philadelphia Police officer and mayor of the city in the ’70s Frank Rizzo statue has officially been removed. Rizzo has infamously been known for ordering the police to conduct hate crimes to groups such as Black Panther. The radical leader Frank Rizzo had abusive tactics towards homosexuals by ordering the police to beat them and strip them naked.

Philly Mayor Kenney has made a statement via Twitter.

The statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long. It is finally gone. pic.twitter.com/30f2Skpqog — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 3, 2020

As the statue has been officially removed now we think, who should they replace him with? We have many Philadelphia celebrities that have had a positive impact on the city. Here are some Philly celebs we would love to see replace the Frank Rizzo statue.

