Listen Live
Local

Happy Birthday Lady Marmalade: Best Of Patti LaBelle [LISTEN]

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Patti LaBelle is a true icon of American music, a legendary vocalist whose powerful voice and dynamic stage presence have captivated audiences for decades. Born in Philadelphia as Patricia Holt in 1944, LaBelle first rose to fame as the lead singer of the pioneering 1960s R&B group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Their soulful sound, elegance, and coordinated stage outfits made them a popular draw in the early days of the circuit.

RELATED: The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

After the group’s name change to Labelle in the early 1970s, LaBelle’s vocals soared to another level, as she and her bandmates incorporated other genres of music into their artistry. We began to hear elements of funk, rock, and even opera into their music, culminating in their 1974 smash hit “Lady Marmalade.”

RELATED: BET Awards Most Memorable Tributes: Patti LaBelle, Chris Brown, Yolanda Adams + More

LaBelle began her career as a solo artist beginning in the 1980s. As a solo act, she continued to showcase her incredible range and emotive delivery, recieving numerous Grammy nominations for hits like the inspirational anthem “New Attitude” and her signature song “If You Asked Me To.” LaBelle’s list of accomplishments are pretty lenghty. Some of her most notable rewards include being a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hitmaker Award, a 2017 induction into the Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame, and recieving a street naming in her hometown of Philadelphia. Patti LaBelle’s legacy as one of the greatest vocalists of her generation is undeniable, her influence felt across generations of R&B, soul, and pop artists.

RELATED: Happy Birthday Patti! Look Back at the Patti LaBelle Street Naming Ceremony In Philadelphia

Patti LaBelle

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Now, on her 80th birthday (May 24th, 2024) LaBelle remains a vibrant, captivating performer, her voice still rich and powerful, and she’s still making those good ole pies! In honor of the Philadelphia legend, our team at RNB Philly crafted a list of Patti LaBelle’s top hits that you can jame to all day long!

RELATED: 5 Celebrity Women Who Throw Down In The Kitchen

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle!

Check out the Best Of Patti LaBelle below!

Happy Birthday Lady Marmalade: Best Of Patti LaBelle [LISTEN]  was originally published on classixphilly.com

1. Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles – I Sold My Heart To The Junkman

2. LABELLE – Lady Marmalade

3. Labelle – Nightbirds

4. Patti LaBelle – Over the Rainbow

5. Patti Labelle – New Attitude

6. Patti Labelle- If Only You Knew

7. Patti LaBelle – Somebody Loves You Baby

8. Patti LaBelle – On My Own

9. Patti LaBelle – When Am I Gonna Find True Love

10. Patti LaBelle – Love, Need and Want You

More From RnB Philly
Trending
38 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close