Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ & More

Proud to offer more cinema for our readers this week. Our ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with some romantic and uplifting titles. We have curated a special list of films that are available to watch in theaters and online. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.
If you have trouble deciding which film’s you should go see, we spent a little extra time this week crafting a specially selected list so you don’t have to. Plan your weekend watch list with this curated ‘What to Watch’ film list below. There are films added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Disney+ and some with an exclusive theatrical release. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks.
Movies like Disney’s Turning Red will be added to Disney+ this week. The comedy and fantasy film follows a thirteen-year-old girl played by “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who’s torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited, she transforms into a giant red panda. The animated movie stars Ramakrishnan, Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chang, and Jordan Fisher. It’s now available to stream on Disney+.
Films that hit theaters this week include Bob Marley: One Love, which debuted after what would have been his 79th birthday on Feb. 6. The movie follows the Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley, who overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world.
Other films we’re excited about include the nostalgia that is Lisa Frankenstein. It’s not the colorful and vibrant school supplies and stickers millennials remember. Instead, the film takes a twisted turn. Lisa Frankesteinfollows a misunderstood teenager and a reanimated corpse embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts.
Comment what films you’re excited to watch below.
Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:
Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘Float’Source:YouTube
A city girl rejected by her parents makes an impulsive decision to spend the summer at a small beach town with her estranged aunt.
In select theaters Feb. 9.
2. ‘Bob Marley: One Love’Source:YouTube
Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world.
Out now in theaters.
3. ‘Lisa Frankenstein’Source:YouTube
A misunderstood teenager and a reanimated corpse embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness and a few missing body parts.
In theaters Feb. 9.
4. ‘Out of Darknes’Source:YouTube
About 45,000 years ago, a desperate band of early humans finds a new land to settle in. As they start to realize that something monstrous is hunting them down, they must confront a horrifying danger that they never could have imagined.
In theaters Feb. 9.
5. ‘Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive’Source:YouTube
This is the story of a Disco legend who, for five decades, has inspired millions with her words I WILL SURVIVE, but only understood the lyrics when she hit rock bottom at age 65. The film is about reinvention, the power of faith and a magnificent second act.
Re-released as event cinema in select areas this month.
6. ‘Lola’Source:YouTube
Set in 2002 Middle America, Lola revolves around nineteen-year-old Lola James (Peltz Beckham) who is desperately working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo (Luke David Blumm), out of their toxic home dominated by their mother, Mona (Madsen). All Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at the life she never had, nor will. One tragic night her whole world gets uprooted, and from that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.
In theaters Feb. 9.
7. ‘Turning Red’Source:YouTube
A thirteen-year-old girl is torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited she transforms into a giant red panda.
Stream on Disney+.