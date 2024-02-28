Listen Live
Our 'What to Watch' Film List Features Black Women Centric Films

Published on February 28, 2024

SHIRLEY Netflix first look images

Source: Glen Wilson / Netflix


This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list features Black women focused movies to kick off Women’s History Month. Our specially curated list of films spotlights the classics with resilient, beautiful, and nurturing Black women at the center. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for the week inside.

When thinking of strong Black women-centric films, several films come to mind. From rom-com, feel good movie, Love and Basketball recounting love over time to exploring your options with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, there’s no shortage of great films to choose from this week.

There are several classic films like The Wiz, Set It Off, Sister Act, and more. We also featured newer timeless movies with Hidden Figures, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and The Woman King featured on our list this week.

As we begin our Women’s History Month celebration, we aim to honor and highlight women focused stories throughout the month of March. This year’s celebration hopes to capitalize on the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” which was first introduced in 2023. This theme, launched to renew commitment to the advocacy, builds upon the accomplishments under the 2016-2022 theme, “WE Make CHANGE Work for Women.”

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list showcases Black women leads, producers and directors. There’s something to watch for the entire family. This list includes the comedy, drama, and musical movies that you desire.

Comment what Black women-focused films you love below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ Black women centered films for Women’s History Month below:

Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Black Women Centric Films  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Set It Off’

Source:Youtube

2. ‘Shirley’

Source:Youtube

3. ‘Love & Basketball’

Source:YouTube

4. ‘Sister Act’

Source:YouTube

5. ‘Hidden Figures’

Source:YouTube

6. ‘Waiting to Exhale’

Source:YouTube

7. ‘Eve’s Bayou’

Source:YouTube

8. ‘Dreamgirls’

Source:YouTube

9. ‘Just Another Girl on IRT’

Source:YouTube

10. ‘Crooklyn’

Source:YouTube

11. ‘Daughters of the Dust’

Source:YouTube

12. ‘The Wiz’

Source:Youtube

13. ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’

Source:YouTube

14. ‘Akeelah and the Bee’

Source:Youtube

15. ‘Loving’

Source:YouTube

16. ‘Cinderella’

Source:YouTube

17. ‘The Color Purple’

Source:Youtube

18. ‘Mahogany’

Source:YouTube

19. ‘She’s Gotta Have It’

Source:YouTube

20. ‘Harriet’

Source:YouTube

21. ‘The Woman King’

Source:YouTube

22. ‘Till’

Source:YouTube

23. ‘Respect’

Source:YouTube

24. ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

Source:YouTube

25. ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Source:YouTube

