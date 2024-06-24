Two of the most recognized comedians in the world,, made a special stop at Bar 5015 on Sunday (June 23). The dynamic duo hosted a Backyard BBQ party for their fans and the community that featured the comedians BBQ Sauces and cooking seasonings from theirline. Over 600 people showed up throughout the duration of the event to enjoy complimentary BBQ cooked by Celebrity Pit Master Joey Victorian with drinks, games and sounds by DJ Aggravated. Houston Legend, Scarface made a surprise appearance to show his support to the duo.

The event was produced by the owner of Bar 5015, Steve Rogers, for his Legends Only series where he produces special events that celebrates the efforts of Legends in entertainment.

Our Favorite Moments From Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s Houston Cookout was originally published on theboxhouston.com