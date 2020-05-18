Oop! The Viral #PurseChallenge Makes You Wanna Slap Your Man! [VIDEO]

The TikTok app has definitely taken over during this quarantine time. From dance challenges, movie scene reenactments, and now this new trend, being referred to as the “Purse Challenge”. An ordinary task of grabbing your purse from the back seat of your car has gone viral.

It’s not uncommon for men, children, friends, and/or family members to be a victim of a side swipe by a big ol’ purse but when it’s done on purpose and filmed, it’s absolutely hilarious. Below are a few clips of men being knocked out by purses, boxes, printers, and babies while minding their own business in the car.

