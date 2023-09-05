Listen Live
On This Day September 5, 1989: Young MC Released His Debut Album Stone Cold Rhymin’

Published on September 5, 2023

Young MC, the L.A.-based rapper, made an impact in the hip-hop scene with the release of his debut album, “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” in 1989. This groundbreaking record blended clever lyricism with unique beats, earning Young MC a ton of praise. The album’s standout track, “Bust a Move,” brought him to fame and became a classic, winning him a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” was an example of Young MC’s storytelling powers and his ability to craft catchy, relatable narratives that clicked with a broad audience.

The album showcased his stamina in rhyming and tackled various themes, from relationships to social issues. Young MC’s debut left a mark on the golden era of hip-hop, setting the stage for his continued success as a rapper and songwriter. “Stone Cold Rhymin‘” remains a celebrated piece of work for its role in shaping hip-hop’s evolution and proving Young MC’s talent as a lyricist.

Check out some of his music below!

1. I Come Off

2. Principal’s Office

3. Bust A Move

4. Non Stop

5. Fastest Rhyme

6. My Name Is Young

7. Know How

8. Roll With The Punches

9. I Let ‘Em Know

10. Pick Up The Pace

11. Got More Rhymes

12. Stone Cold Buggin’

13. Just Say No

