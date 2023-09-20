RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

In 1988, the hip-hop world was changed forever when Marley Marl released his album, “In Control, Volume 1.” As an establishing producer and DJ along the East Coast, Marley Marl created an album that would leave an intense mark on rap. This album was crazy stupid in production, showing off Marley’s unique use of sampling and drum programming.

“In Control, Volume 1” featured an impressive lineup of legendary artists like Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, and Roxanne Shanté. The record not only introduced listeners to Marley Marl’s unmatched skills in the production world but also served as a platform for rising talents at the time.

One of the hit tracks, “The Symphony,” remains an iconic song, featuring Kane, G. Rap, Craig G, and Masta Ace, displaying lyrical abilities that still shake the room to this day.

Marley Marl’s album not only solidified his status as a talented producer but it also contributed to hip-hop, leaving a lasting legacy. “In Control, Volume 1” remains a timeless classic in the halls of hip-hop history. Check out the album below!

On This Day September 20, 1988: Marley Marl Released In Control, Volume 1