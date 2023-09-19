On This Day September 19, 1989: Big Daddy Kane Released His Second Album It’s a Big Daddy Thing

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The sophomore album, “It’s a Big Daddy Thing,” released by Big Daddy Kane pinned a big moment in the history of hip-hop when it dropped in 1989.

With tracks like “Smooth Operator” and “Warm It Up, Kane,” he displayed his neat flow and storytelling abilities, earning him recognition as a lyrical master. Kane’s blend of arrogance and intriguing commentary resonated with audiences, further cementing his place in rap. Collaborations with legends like Big Scoob and Biz Markie added to the album’s glory.

“It’s a Big Daddy Thing” not only pushed boundaries within hip-hop but also laid out the blueprint for generations of artists to come. Kane’s influence can still be heard in today’s rap music, making this album a lasting piece to his enduring talent and impact on the genre of hip-hop.

