Listen Live
News

Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade After Him, Cardi Fans Say Otherwise

Published on August 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Offset recently shared his thoughts on past relationships, saying no woman he’s dated has ever “upgraded” after him.

When asked if it would hurt more if a partner cheated with someone better or worse, the rapper seemed confused. “Every situation I’ve seen… it’s like the unseasoned version,” he said in a clip shared by a Joe Budden fan page on X, meaning he thinks the guys who come after him are less impressive. Some fans believe he might be talking about Stefon Diggs, who’s rumored to be dating Cardi B, but Offset didn’t name anyone directly.

Set also spoke about Cardi’s song “Outside,” which people think could be a diss track aimed at him. Offset didn’t seem bothered and said he knew about the song before it dropped. “That record’s been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look,” he said, hinting that the song’s timing made it seem more personal than it was.

Related Stories

Offset was also asked if his new album *Kiari*, which comes out August 22, will respond to any of the drama. He made it clear he’s not going to take shots at anyone. “That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved—family, kids,” he explained. “That sh*t gonna be lame 10 years from now.”

While the former Migos rapper says he won’t be getting petty, he did mention that he’ll still talk about his feelings on the album. So even if there aren’t any direct disses, fans can expect some emotional moments (aka subliminals).

Offset Claims His Exes Never Upgrade After Him, Cardi Fans Say Otherwise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close