Not The VERZUZ We Wanted: Usher & Chris Brown Allegedly Got Into It After Birthday Party Argument

Usher and Chris Brown are among two of the biggest names in R&B and fans of both men have been clamoring for a dream matchup in a VERZUZ between the talented pair. However, it appears that whatever goodwill between the singers is all but done after reports of a fight that allegedly occurred outside of a skating rink.

Hollywood Unlocked appears to be the first outlet to get the scoop on a fight between Usher and Chris Brown, this after the former showed up at the Skate Rock City facility in Las Vegas where Breezy was celebrating a birthday.

According to the outlet, Teyana Taylor was among the celebrity guests in tow and Brown was allegedly yelling at the songstress. Usher reportedly tried to intervene, which caused an argument between the men. From there, Brown exited the facility and Usher swiftly followed and later emerged with what accounts say was a bloody nose.

While the birthday bash started out pretty smooth, a close source shared that it all went downhill a few hours later. It was said that Chris Brown reportedly got “disrespectful” with singer and actress Teyana Taylor for an “unknown reason.” The source explained that Chris Brown was noticeably “intoxicated” when he initially approached her. A few guests and even Usher tried to intervene and calm everyone down. However, at some point during all the commotion, Chris Brown allegedly called Usher a “coward” and left the venue.

Twitter user @NigelDPresents was at the same party and obtained footage of Brown being serenaded by Usher and all looked to be good at that moment. The same user said that they overheard that Usher put the birthday party together and Bow Wow was also in attendance.

Reactions to Usher and Chris Brown’s alleged scuffle cropped up on Twitter. Of the three aforementioned names, only Brown has been active on social media with no words pointing toward any issues between the pair.

