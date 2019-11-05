No-Shave November: 7 Hot Celebrity Men Who Should Never Shave Their Beard

This week marks the beginning of No-Shave November — a month-long journey dedicated to raising funds for those battling cancer. The web-based non-profit organization aims to bring awareness to hair loss and the many other brutal side-effects of the disease in encouraging participants to embrace hair growth by donating the money that they would typically spend each month on grooming to the cause instead. In honor of this month, we are giving you 8 of the sexiest celebrity men with beards who should definitely donate to this month’s cause instead of shaving.
1. Drake
Can you imagine Drake without a beard? Yes, Jimmy from ‘Degrassi’ was okay to look at, but he has nothing on Champagne Papi.
2. Idris Elba
This London beaut is known to switch it up between the rugged and clean-shaven look. Honestly, we would not mind either style on People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive,” but it’s something about that peppered beard that gets us each time!
3. Prince Harry
The only thing better than a man with a beard is a royal man with a beard. The redheaded Duke of Sussex allegedly refuses to shave his beard despite the Queen’s wishes for men in the royal palace to be clean-shaven.
4. Carson Wentz
While we are on the topic of redheads, we could not forget Philadelphia Eagles’ very own Carson Wentz. No one can lead a team better than a man with a beard!
5. Michael B. Jordan
It’s no doubt that Michael B. Jordan would probably look good rocking anything, however his beard makes him one degree hotter. Jordan says he loves his facial hair so much that he eventually wants to invent a spray-on beard product for when he has to cut his hair for movie roles.
6. Jidenna
There’s nothing much to say here. Classic men rock beards. PERIODTT!
7. Draymond Green
The day Draymond Green cuts his beard is the day we will seriously have a problem! He has one of the best beards in the NBA right next to James Harden.