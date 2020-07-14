When Chance The Rapper rapped “I met Kanye West, I’m never going to hell” on his feature on “Ultralight Beam” in 2016, little did we know Twitter would drag him to hell in 2020 as he defends his mentor’s presidential run. Chance is standing alone on the hill of YE as he took on the entire Twitter questioning those who opposed Kanye’s presidential run.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
In a series of tweets on Monday morning, the Chicago rapper shared his thoughts on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The whole episode began after Kanye West shared a new song called “DONDA”, with Chance replying “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh”.
He followed up with 20 more Tweets ranging from questioning a two system party, reparations, education, and prison reform and finally concluding with “Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews”.
Twitter was not here for Chance’s political take on Kanye, scroll down to see people like John Legend, national writers, and fans try and explain to him the issues with his stance.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
No Chance: Chance the Rapper Defends His Support For Kanye West’s Presidential Run was originally published on themorninghustle.com
1.
If you are going to speak out, try to do your homework. Read about it. Talk to activists and organizers and people impacted. Be open to evolution and changing your mind. Be intentional and strategic. And think about the impact of your words on the real lives of real people— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 13, 2020
2.
That Chance tweet is an example of a larger problem, which is viewing the presidency as a vessel for your hopes and dreams rather than as a job that requires particular skills/talents/temperament/knowledge to do well— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 13, 2020
3.
4.
because we should not have to teach a millionaire the ins and outs of presidency just because he decided he wanted to run. Can you give me one solid platform he has? One thing he’s actively looking to improve that he can only do so as president? or does he just want to?— kim 🍙 (@kimlesno) July 13, 2020
5.
My question is really, why is Kanye doing this? He admittedly has never voted and has no experience in policymaking. I question his motivation and intentions, and if this is for the people or for Kanye. He is very stubborn, that's a trait that has made for great music and art.— Alexander Fruchter (@DJ_RTC) July 13, 2020
6.
Kanye has supported Trump. He brings the same manic “I’m God” energy. You think he’d listen to experts/put scientists in charge of the pandemic when he’s anti-vax? He and Trump are too much alike. No humility. Delusions of grandeur.— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 13, 2020
7.
Kanye West, as a third party candidate entering the race at this late stage, has almost a 0% possibility of winning the presidency. What Kanye can do, however, is siphon votes from some Americans who would vote for Biden but write in Kanye, and thus help Trump in swing states.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 13, 2020
8.
I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020
9.
It's not just trust (even though that's definitely part of it - how can we trust someone's judgment if he endorsed Trump?). It's a lack of qualifications. Kanye has no extended experience in government, local or otherwise. We gotta stop endorsing celebs just because we like them— William E. Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) July 13, 2020
10.
chance the rapper, boy, i don’t know— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 13, 2020
11.
I'll tell you one thing, Chance's idiotic tweets aren't moving votes.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 13, 2020
This year has sparked a political awakening not seen since the 1960s. COVID-19 highlighted the need for competent leadership and the BLM protests mobilized a new generation.
The youth knows what's at stake.
12.
Love to you, my brother. Let's keep fighting for all of this. Presidential politics is very unsatisfying when you're trying to push for radical change and they're trying to put together a majority coalition. Either way, let's keep fighting for it.— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 13, 2020
13.
Never endorsed you bro https://t.co/wMMaPzwGwx— terry crews (@terrycrews) July 13, 2020