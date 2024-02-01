Nintendo Drops Demo For ‘Mario vs. Donkey Kong’ & Special Gift To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Wahoo, you can take Mario vs. Donkey Kong for a. quick spin.

A demo for the Gameboy Advance Classic Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake is now available in the Nintendo eShop before its release later this month.

The demo will allow players to experience four levels from the game where players will control Mario as he jumps, backflips, handstands, and solve puzzles on his mission to recover all the Mini-Mario toys stolen from the factory from his longtime nemesis not named Bowser, Donkey Kong.

The remake will feature a new Two-Player Mode, challenging new levels, and a fully reorchestrated soundtrack. “Mario vs. Donkey Kong is all about finding someone who completes you … but not without making you work for it,” the press release reads.

Along with the demo, Nintendo also shared a brief gameplay overview trailer that gives more of a look at the game.

Eurogamer reports the demo will allow players to experience the game’s casual or classic modes. Casual removes the timer while placing checkpoints between levels and giving players five hit points before they die.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day The Nintendo Way

But that’s not all; to celebrate the upcoming love holiday, Valentine’s Day, Nintendo wants its fans to celebrate their lovers, the Donkey Kongs, to their Marios with Valentine’s Day eCards inspired by the upcoming game.

Nintendo is poised to have another strong year, and if the rumors of the “Super Nintendo Switch” or “Switch 2″ dropping this year are true, 2024 will be lit for fans of the Nintendo brand.

Hit the gallery below to see and download the other Valentine’s Day eCards.

